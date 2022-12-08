Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer.

Get our free mobile app

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says,

35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson , both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges

and 29-year-old , both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and weapon charges

of Millville was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and weapon charges 27-year-old Monica Gonzalez of Atlantic City and 23-year-old Quataisa Harrington of Millville were indicted on third-degree hindering apprehension

28-year-old Lester Robinson of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office 28-year-old Lester Robinson of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

These charges stemmed from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department of the fatal shooting of Malikah McLaughlin in Atlantic City in August.

First block of South Bellevue Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps First block of South Bellevue Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Press of Atlantic City reported during the early morning hours of August 28th, Atlantic City police officers responded to a report of a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue. There, they found McLaughlin lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey