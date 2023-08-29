5-year-old girl drowns in bathtub at Newark, NJ apartment

🚨 Police were called to the apartment after the 5-year-old was found unresponsive

🚨 The girl was pronounced dead at Univerity Hospital

NEWARK — A 5-year-old child drowned in the bathtub of a high-rise apartment Monday night.

Newark police were called after the girl was found unresponsive in the tub around 7:25 p.m. in the apartment building located on Washington Avenue in the city's Cental Ward.

The child was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead an hour later. An autopsy will determine cause and manner of death

Essex County Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.did not disclose the child's identity, whose apartment the bathroom was located or who found the child's body.

