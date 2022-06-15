50-year Pretzel and Water Ice Store in South Jersey Closing For Good

A pretzel and water ice business that's been a part of South Jersey for half of a century has closed for good.

South Jersey Pretzel and Water Ice, which was located on the White Horse Pike in Stratford, served up its last treat this past weekend.

The company took to Facebook to share its news.

They said,

Thank you for over 50 years of support while we made the best soft pretzels and water ice anywhere. We unfortunately must close as our lease is ending.

According to their website, South Jersey Pretzel began as Ocean City Pretzel Co. in 1972 in the 700 block of the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

While originally just pretzels, they added water ice and ice cream over the years.

South Jersey Pretzel said three people expressed an interest in buying their business, however, their landlord was unwilling to continue their lease with those parties.

