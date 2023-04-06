70 Victims: NJ Elementary School Worker Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

A Morris County man, who was employed by a New Jersey elementary school and helped run a youth soccer club, has admitted producing and possessing child porn.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Steven Brooks of Morristown has pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case,

In January 2021, law enforcement officers were notified about possible child pornography on an external hard drive belonging to Brooks.

Officers searched that external hard drive, electronic devices, and social media accounts belonging to Brooks.

They discovered Brooks utilized a fake online persona on social media platforms to solicit photos and videos from dozens of minors that depicted them engaging in sexual activity.

Feds say that fake online persona involved Brooks posing as a woman.

Brooks acknowledged, as relevant conduct, the attempted online enticement, production, and possession of child pornography involving at least 70 victims.

Long jail time possible

The production of child pornography charge carries a 15 to 30 year prison sentence.

The possession of child pornography charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.

Each charge also includes a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 21st.

