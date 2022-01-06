Authorities say a 76-year-old woman was killed in a car accident on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown early Thursday morning.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, the unidentified woman was driving on Grandview Avenue around 6 AM, attempting to turn onto the northbound Black Horse Pike through a median opening when she failed to yield to a driver from Pleasantville who was traveling in the southbound lanes.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver from Pleasantville, who was only identified as a 38-year-old man, was taken to Cooper Trauma Center for treatment of injuries to his arm and face.

