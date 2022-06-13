Authorities in Gloucester County say an 81-year-old man was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a crash on the Black Horse Pike this past Saturday night.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, the accident happened at around 8:45 PM at Georgia Avenue.

An investigation revealed the man was driving an SUV northbound on the Black Horse Pike when he attempted to turn left, via a median turn lane, at Georgia Avenue. Police say he failed to yield to a vehicle headed southbound on the Pike that was being driven by a 26-year-old woman from Sicklerville. The two vehicles collided, causing the woman to become entrapped in her car.

The man was taken to Jefferson-Washington Township Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The driver of the car was taken to Cooper Trauma Center in Camden with serious injuries; she was last listed in stable condition.

Neither driver was identified in a press release from the Monroe Township Police Department Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate the accident and they ask anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them by calling (856) 728-9800.

