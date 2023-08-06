A Typical Day In July, 1973 At Steel Pier In Atlantic City, NJ

Thank you to Kenneth McIntyre from the I GREW UP OR LIVED IN ATLANTIC CITY, NJ Facebook Page for this wonderful photograph (below) that tells the story about how great the original Steel Pier in Atlantic City really was!

Below, is a Steel Pier newspaper advertisement from July, 1973.

This was about 6 years before Steel Pier as we know it, closed forever.

For just $ 2.50 for adults and $ 1.50 for children, just look at the all day fun that you could have at Steel Pier.

On this one particular day, in July, 1973, the top flight entertainment was just phenomenal.

The Cowsills were one of the absolute hottest groups in America. They were literally the inspiration for the iconic The Partridge Family television series, starring David Cassidy, Shirley Jones and Danny Bonaduce.

Also appearing was the legendary Duke Ellington Orchestra and the Mike Pedicin Band.

There were always two family type motion pictures, along with The Ed Hurst record hop and Tony Grant’s children’s theater … the water circus … high diving horse, Diving Bell and much more.

As children and adults growing-up in the Atlantic City area, we were so fortunate to have such an unprecedented attraction to enjoy whenever we wanted to.

You could just wake up and say, “Hey, let’s go to Steel Pier today.”

Your parents knew that you would be gone for at least 8 hours and more and that you would be safe.

At the very bottom of the advertisement above, note that The Beach Boys were coming to Steel Pier on July 24-25-26, 1973.

This is how it always was at the original Steel Pier. You could always count on one great entertainment booking after another.

This meant that Steel Pier was always “new” again, from week-to-week.

We were so blessed to have this wonderful venue and most probably didn’t know how fortunate we were.

A special thank you to Don Hurley. Directly below, is an amazing photo gallery, featuring incredible photos throughout many decades at The Steel Pier.

Please enjoy this special look back.

