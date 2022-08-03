Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit

Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit.

The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department.

That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of Lewisberry, PA, allegedly stole a Mercedes that was left idling near a store. That vehicle was quickly spotted on the White Horse Pike but officials say Peele refused to stop for officers.

After a pursuit, the vehicle ran off the road and drove into the marsh. Peele then lead officers on a brief foot chase before being apprehended without further incident.

Peele has been charged with motor vehicle theft, eluding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

