Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood.

That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.

Police say during the operation, detectives saw three people engage in suspected illegal drug deals.

Two of the individuals, 30-year-old Christian Hunter of Atlantic City and 39-year-old Jesse Lacy of Browns Mills, were detained by detectives and, "found to be in possession of crack cocaine and 8 wax folds of suspected heroin at which time they were placed in custody without incident."

Get our free mobile app

Hunter was also allegedly in possession of prescription pills and cops seized $800 from him.

A third man, 42-year-old Bilal Reynolds of Atlantic City, fled on foot but was eventually arrested.

Cops say as he ran, they saw him toss a satchel which contained a loaded 9mm handgun with hollow point ammunition and an extended magazine. Detectives also located a digital scale and prescription pills inside the satchel, according to authorities.

Reynolds was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a high capacity magazine, and resisting arrest.

Hunter was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS with intent to distribute CDS.

Lacey was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Reynolds and Hunter were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Lacy was issued a summons pending a future court date but was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility after he was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Summer of 2022: 16 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.