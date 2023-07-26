Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating a man who may be homeless who is wanted for allegedly eluding police.

Late last Saturday night, July 22nd, a Gloucester Township Police Officer patrolling local businesses located a silver Honda Civic with NJ tags S22-PXV parked by Citizens Bank on Cross Keys Road with a sunshade in the windshield and the other windows fogged.

While investigating, the male in the driver's seat would only provide his name, Ahmad White, but no license or other information other than he and his girlfriend were sleeping.

While the officer was in his vehicle, officials said White drove away. The officer followed, White failed to stop, and he was not pursued.

Honda Civic with NJ tags S22-PXV - Photo: Gloucester Township Police Department

White and his girlfriend were found sleeping in the same car and positively identified at PetSmart on Cross Keys Road in June, 2023. They are both from the Sicklerville area, but have not been located at their last known addresses and may possibly be homeless.

If you know the location of Ahmad White, you are asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at (856) 228-4500.

