Camden County, NJ, Man Wanted For Allegedly Eluding Police

Camden County, NJ, Man Wanted For Allegedly Eluding Police

Ahmad White - Photo: Gloucester Township Police Department

Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating a man who may be homeless who is wanted for allegedly eluding police.

Late last Saturday night, July 22nd, a Gloucester Township Police Officer patrolling local businesses located a silver Honda Civic with NJ tags S22-PXV parked by Citizens Bank on Cross Keys Road with a sunshade in the windshield and the other windows fogged.

While investigating, the male in the driver's seat would only provide his name, Ahmad White, but no license or other information other than he and his girlfriend were sleeping.

While the officer was in his vehicle, officials said White drove away. The officer followed, White failed to stop, and he was not pursued.

Honda Civic with NJ tags S22-PXV - Photo: Gloucester Township Police Department
loading...

White and his girlfriend were found sleeping in the same car and positively identified at PetSmart on Cross Keys Road in June, 2023. They are both from the Sicklerville area, but have not been located at their last known addresses and may possibly be homeless.

If you know the location of Ahmad White, you are asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at (856) 228-4500.

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey

Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride.

An Exclusive Look Inside a Recently Closed, Desolate Wawa in NJ

This Wawa store closed after 53 years. Right after the last customer was served, crews quick;y went to work taking it apart. Here's a look inside.
Filed Under: Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Gloucester Township, Gloucester Township NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3