Welcome to a Jersey home that looks like it's right out of a thriller.

This seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath mansion is tucked far, far away.

105 Chestnut Ridge Road in Saddle River is home to what many would call a dream home.

As you can see, it's located on a ton of land. 4.3 private acres to be exact.

The home itself is 25,000 square feet of luxury.

Each room has exquisite detail and modern finishes, with Corinthian stone, steel construction, a slate roof, and premium appliances in the gourmet kitchen.

One may think the energy bill of this monstrous home would be equal to the mortgage payment of the average house. Not exactly.

This mansion was built in 2012 and is extremely eco-friendly.

It uses effective geothermal and solar power.

I'm glad that the house also has a Crestron smart home automation and security system.

When you are as secluded as this property, these safety measures are critical.

The home is four levels and has custom-designed crystal chandeliers throughout.

The grand hall features 26-foot ceilings, beautiful stone, marble, and wood detailing, oh, and a luxury resort-style indoor saltwater pool.

Five of the seven bedrooms are suites and the home boasts an elevator for getting around.

The price tag for this beauty is $12.8 million.

According to Zillow, the property is under contract.

I don't have exact numbers, but that would put the mortgage somewhere in the range of just under $66,000 a month.

Let's open the gates and take a look, shall we?

Gorgeous Hidden New Jersey Home is Right Out of a Movie