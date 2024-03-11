You can either accept this fact or reject it as hogwash. Doesn't change the fact that it's true. There's a town right here in the Garden State that sits right on top of a boiling hot lava-filled volcano! Well... it was hot at one time.



Volcanos in New Jersey

Let's go back over 440 MILLION years ago. That's when a volcano formed right here in New Jersey. Liquid-hot magma was boiling beneath the Earth's surface. It got so hot, in fact, that caused the earth to crack. That's when volcanic magma finally starts to make its way to the surface. Once it comes into contact with cool(er) liquids like water, pressure builds up. Then.... KABOOOM! There's a HUGE explosion. That's how a volcano is formed.

It still exists today, but it has basically become unrecognizable. You're probably thinking "how could I miss a volcano?" Well, it has a flat top now. Crazy, right? Thanks to the Ice Age, the volcano flattened out after a slab of ice moved right across it like it was nothing. In this fight, a volcano proved to be easy work for a glacier to overpower.

NJ volcano visible from Appalachian Trail

The volcanic point in NJ is now so flat, that is has houses built over it. The specific place in question is on a hill in Sussex County. You can see it from the portion of the Appalachian Trail in High Point State Park

You'll find it in a town called Colesville. The people from the area know it as Rutan Hill (Volcanic Hill). Now, since it hasn't been active in over 400+ MILLION years, it's safe to say the volcano will remain dormant for quite a few more years. It could even be extinct at this point.



Before you start Googling to find out whether or not there are other sites like this in the area, just know right now that there aren't. NJ is one of only 3 states that have had volcanic activity. The other two are Texas and Arkansas.

If you're looking for an interesting hike in New Jersey, can't beat one that takes you to a volcano, am I right?

Take that, you NJ weather naysayers! Just goes to show the phrase is true: "Anything can happen in Jersey."

