Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey

Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this hour,

We have also learned that the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit is handling the latest shooting incident in the beleaguered casino city.

We are expecting more information about this violent incident and we will update this accordingly upon receipt.

Beyond the multiple law-enforcement sources who have confirmed this … multiple contacts of ours who were heading to today’s Atlantic City Council meeting also observed the significant Atlantic City Police presence in the area of the shooting.

Developing.

