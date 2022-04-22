Millennials are currently facing issues that didn't exist for previous generations. For example, high student loan debt. Is this causing them to get out of NJ as fast as possible?

Sources report not. Studies have shown that young adults relocating out of state has remained pretty steady over the past thirty years. Statements previously made by certain NJ representatives seem to claim that millennials are fleeing the state at an unprecedented rate compared to previous generations. Turns out, that's actually not true.

Get our free mobile app

NJTV reports on a fairly recent study performed by the Bloustein School at Rutgers University. The report shows that the rate of those moving out of state has, pretty much, stayed the same since the 1980s. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean millennials aren't experiencing their fair share of problems within the state. Almost HALF of millennials who call Jersey home are currently still living at home with their parents, which means in order for them to stay and start their own families within the state, issues like affordable higher education and high property taxes need to be addressed.

So, the question remains: What will happen if and when millennials can finally survive monetarily on their own? Will NJ even be an option? For many, the pandemic made the answer to that question clear as day: a big fat "no." Unfortunately, with everything that's happened over the last few years, pandemic-related or not, it's bound to be hard for most millennials to maintain a decent quality of life within the Garden State on their own. Sure, partner up with somebody and it'll make things more affordable, but nobody wants to be forced to enter a relationship due to money circumstances.

Bottom line: If no solution is found, New Jersey could experience a negative economical hit over the next ten years.

Source: NJTVonline.org

Did you know the camp from Friday the 13th, Part 1 is in NJ, and you can now tour it? Get ready, Camp Blood, we're coming for you. An incredible experience of one of the greatest horror movies ever made right here in New Jersey.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

