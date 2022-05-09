Cops in Hammonton say they have arrested a man in connection to gunshots being fired at a house last month.

According to the Hammonton Police Department, on May 6th, they and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office executed a search warrant at a home and 41-year-old Steven Berenato of Hammonton was arrested.

Police say Berenato allegedly fired a gun at a house in the 200 block of Peach Street on April 30th after getting into an altercation with a resident.

Berenato has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, and seven counts of endangering another person.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

