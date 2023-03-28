Artificial Intelligence Paints Quite a Picture of Cat Country’s Jahna

In the old days, books, movies and television shows would have stories of computers that could thing for themselves. They could make assumptions, solve problems, and answer questions.

Fast forward to 2023 and that fiction has now become reality.

It's called ChatGPT.

ChatGPT uses algorithm, artificial intelligence, and other state-of-the-art computer "stuff" to generate human-like text. You can ask it to write an article, answer questions and more. It uses information on the internet to solve and answer.

ChatGPT can also do some creative writing

So, I used ChatGPT to help me with a project centering around my Cat Country Morning Show co-host Jahna.

The results blew me away!

The first "project" I asked for ChatGPT to do was to provide a caption for this photo of Jahna:

As of yet, ChatGPT can't "see" the photo, so I couldn't use it directly, Instead I asked: "Provide thee possible captions for a photo of Jahna, the co-host of the radio show, Cat Country Mornings with Joe and Jahna."

Within seconds, Chat spit out this:

I must admit, Chat did pretty good, right?

Then, I decided to go a little further. I asked Chat, "Provide three creative fictional stories about 32-year-old Jahna."

Mind you, that's the only information I provided. The response I received from Chat was absolutely stunning!

Sure, here are three creative fictional stories about 32-year-old Jahna:

Holy crap!

Find out more about ChatGPT here.

