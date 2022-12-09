Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress

An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.)

There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers on the scene.

A command post has been established.

We have confirmed that the incident began as a domestic issue.

The person is known to have a firearm … it’s not known if he has it in his possession at this time.

We have confirmed that the suspect left the domestic encounter through a fire escape and went into another apartment.

The matter has been complicated further because it occurred at a time of Atlantic City Police Department shift change.

A law enforcement source confirmed that there were not enough police cars for the arriving for the 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. shift.

They managed this challenge just fine according to multiple sources.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as warranted.

Avoid the Iowa and Atlantic Avenue area of Atlantic City until further notice.

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m., the Atlantic City Police have captured the suspect in the boiler room of the building that he was hiding in. The suspect is in custody at this time.

The Atlantic City Police Department made quick work of this domestic incident.

SOURCES: Multiple Atlantic City law enforcement officials and other civilian Atlantic City Officials.

