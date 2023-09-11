Atlantic City, NJ Area Stores That Are Gone, But Not Forgotten

This is going to be a very sentimental journey that we will take together.

I have been writing a series of articles about Atlantic City, New Jersey area stores that are gone … but, will never be forgotten.

We’ve written about Two Guys Department Store, M.E. Blatt’s … which became Lit Brothers … Bradlees and others.

In this latest installment, we will take a fond walk down memory lane and feature four iconic stores that are now closed forever in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Many important family memories have been created over generations, involving these four stores. They are physically gone … But, they will live within all of our hearts forever.

These are stores that you purchased your back to school clothes and experienced other memorable moments during your lifetime.

Bamberger's was an iconic department store that generations of New Jerseyans loved. It opened on October 16, 1912, at 131 Market Street in Newark, New Jersey. It was one of the largest department stores in America. Its parent company was Macy's.

In 1986, all Bamberger’s stores became Macy’s. Billed as “New Jersey’s Greatest Store,” one was located in the New Jersey metro market for decades.

There are still 11 JCPenney stores in New Jersey, however, none are left in Southern most New Jersey.

JCPenney had been a staple in the New Jersey metro market for generations at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

The first Woolworths store opened on February 22, 1879, as "Woolworths Great Five Cent Store." So many great memories of going there to buy just about anything.

Many great memories were made at Woolworths.

The above photo is The Steinbach Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There was a Steinbach department store in the Atlantic City, New Jersey for decades.

It was a memorable store that was located within The former Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. It was a great, long-serving department store.

Boscov's Department Store gas long occupied this identical space.

I hope that you enjoyed our walk together down memory lane.

