An Atlantic City man has received a lengthy prison sentence for having a gun.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 32-year-old Sean Lowney was sentenced to 16 years in state prison on second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun charges.

On August 11th of this year, Lowney was convicted by a jury for wielding a revolver at his ex-lover's house in May of 2021.

Due to Lowney's extensive and repetitive criminal history, prosecutors say he was eligible to be sentenced to an extended term under the state's persistent offender’s statute.

Lowney must serve at least eight years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

