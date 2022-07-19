Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to killing a 7-pound puppy in 2020.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says late last week, Gary Moore entered a guilty plea on a third-degree animal cruelty charge. Under an agreement with the state, he will be sentenced to three years in prison next month.

We caution you that the details of this story are graphic.

An investigation began on January 7, 2020, when Atlantic City police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a, "very emotionally upset woman who came home to find the body of her deceased puppy."

The woman told police that she came home from work and could not find her Yorkshire Terrier puppy, Mommas.

Police say,

She continued to look for the dog and eventually found the body of Mommas stuffed between the mattress and box spring of her bed. Mommas was deceased, her body badly beaten. It was determined by forensic experts, that Mommas had suffered fatal blunt force trauma.

Following an investigation, Moore was charged with animal cruelty by purposely and cruelly causing the death of Mommas.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on August 26th.

How you can help

The Animal Cruelty Unit with the prosecutor's office says they take great pride in the trust placed in them to fully investigate and prosecute individuals who commit offenses involving cruelty and/or neglect of animals. Anyone with information about crimes involving animals can call (609) 909-7800.

