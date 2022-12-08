Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services.

58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to one count of escape from the custody of the Attorney General and one count of wire fraud.

According to documents filed in this case,

On July 23, 2020, Giblin escaped from the custody of the Attorney General while traveling from a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a residential living facility in Newark, where he had been directed to serve the remainder of a federal prison sentence. At the time, Giblin was serving a sentence imposed in 2017 for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women.

Giblin's 2017 sentence followed an earlier sentence of 115 months in prison for a 2007 wire fraud conviction for a similar fraud scheme.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Giblin in Atlantic City on March 10th, 2021.

From April 2019 through March 2021 – including during the time period when he was a fugitive – Giblin posted advertisements and messages on telephone dating services. Giblin cultivated a rapport with the women he spoke to on these services, falsely claimed that he would be relocating to the woman’s geographic area, and falsely represented that he wished to pursue a committed, romantic relationship with each woman. Giblin received money from the women he spoke to on the dating services via interstate wire services such as Western Union and MoneyGram.

In addition to the prison term, Giblin was sentenced to three years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay $23,428 in restitution.

