39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic City Police Department

Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?

That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th.

Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing about 225 pounds, with blue eyes, and is balding.

Police say he might be in or around Bayville, Ocean County.

How to help police

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766. Information can be sent via text message to to tip411; begin the message with ACPD.

