This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

The Atlantic City TidalWave Music Festival is around the corner, from August 11 to 13, on Atlantic City Beach. With tens of thousands of fans expected each day, finding the right place to stay is essential. If you're planning to attend and looking to combine the thrill of live music with the excitement of gaming, Atlantic City has you covered with some of the best casino hotels. This article, written in collaboration with NJCasimile.com, explores the top casinos and hotels to stay at during the festival in AC. Let’s dive into it.

friends playin on slot machines at the casino Getty Images loading...

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

This hotel is in the entertainment district, making it a prime location for festival-goers. The 4.5-star luxury resort is well-equipped with modern amenities and entertainment options.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa offers sleek, contemporary rooms with marble bathrooms. The standard room rates range from $144 to $184, while suites range from $226 to $256. Various discounts are offered, including AAA, AARP, and military discounts.

Gambling enthusiasts will find various casino options, with 180 gaming tables, 4,000 slots, and a sportsbook. The casino floor spans 161,000 square feet, offering classic and modern games that cater to both seasoned gamblers and beginners.

The resort features indoor and outdoor pools, a health club, a spa, and a hot tub. Outdoor activities like boating, fishing, and water skiing are available nearby. Guests indulge in body scrubs, Thai massages, or facials at Spa Toccare. Dining options are plentiful, with 18 onsite restaurants featuring Asian cuisine.

Chris Coleman/TSM Chris Coleman/TSM loading...

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino is at 2100 Pacific Avenue in the vibrant heart of AC, New Jersey. It is a testament to luxury, live entertainment, and top-tier gaming experiences. The location is perfect for those attending the festival at AC Beach. The TidalWave festival stage is near the Playground Pier at Caesar's. This allows for easy accessibility and a spectacular view, with the stage facing north.

Caesars Atlantic City has over 1,100 hotel rooms. Guests can expect comfort and luxury during their stay. The casino at Caesars is extensive. It offers over 2,000 slot and video poker machines. Additionally, there are nearly 100 table games to choose from.

Upon entering the casino from the Boardwalk, guests will find the lower level. This area houses table games, slots, video poker, and electronic table game machines. The second level is dedicated entirely to those who prefer slot gaming. There are many slots, video poker, and electronic table games for visitors here.

Caesars Atlantic City prides itself on a diverse table game selection. Blackjack enthusiasts will find eight-deck games starting at $10 or $15. Other options include Craps, Spanish 21, and various Poker table games. There are also unique games like Fortune Pai Gow Poker, Face Up Pai Gow Poker, and Baccarat.

Chris Coleman/TSM Chris Coleman/TSM loading...

Tropicana Atlantic City

Tropicana Atlantic City is often referred to as Atlantic City's crown jewel. It offers the perfect balance between relaxation and excitement. Whether it's the enthralling 24-hour casino, captivating live shows, or the tranquil spas and pools, Tropicana has something for everyone.

The hotel boasts 2,400 luxurious hotel rooms and suites. Each accommodation offers spectacular beach and ocean views. Guests are ensured comfort in elegant surroundings. The rooms are not only spacious but also well-appointed with modern amenities.

Housing over 2,600 slots, Tropicana ensures nonstop action and excitement. There's an extensive range of table games like Craps, Roulette, Mini Baccarat, and various poker-style games.

This resort is a hub for entertainment in AC: from big-name concerts featuring artists like Colbie Caillat and REO Speedwagon to monthly music events in Atlantic City. There are also comedy nights and the city's only IMAX movie theatre. Tropicana ensures an unforgettable entertainment experience.

The nightlife there is nothing short of electric. With 20 bars and nightclubs to choose from, visitors have many options. They can explore venues such as A Dam Good Sports Bar, Bar Olón, Boogie Nights, and more. Anthem, Hooters, Planet Rose Karaoke Bar, Tango's Lounge, RÍ RÁ Irish Pub, Whiskey Five Bar, and others exist. The pulsating energy and vibrant atmosphere will make nights at Tropicana memorable.

Chris Coleman/TSM Chris Coleman/TSM loading...

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

The Hard Rock Hotel ensures a stay filled with comfort and style. The rooms are well-appointed with modern amenities such as flatscreen TVs, air conditioning, and free WiFi.

The Hard Rock Casino offers an unforgettable gaming experience with a vibe in perfect harmony with the music theme of the hotel. Gamblers enjoy the thrilling atmosphere while trying their luck at various slots and table games.

Entertainment is at the core of the Hard Rock experience. Guests can party all night at the expansive nightlife circuit and unwind with a drink at the lounge. The Hard Rock offers diverse entertainment options, whether you want to dance the night away or enjoy a live concert.

Extra Amenities:

Fitness Center : The hotel offers a fully-equipped gym for staying active.

Pool Areas : With 2 pools, guests can take a refreshing dip or relax by the water.

Ideal for business travelers : the hotel provides a business center and spacious conference rooms.

Accessibility : The hotel offers wheelchair accessibility, accessible bathrooms, and accessible parking.

Parking : Convenient parking options, including accessible parking, are available for guests.

Chris Coleman/TSM Chris Coleman/TSM loading...

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

Harrah's Resort is one of the largest hotels in New Jersey and one of three in the marina district, along with the Borgata and the Golden Nugget. It opened on November 22, 1980, and has undergone several renovations and expansions.

The resort's theme revolves around the marina and waterfront, and it features 2,587 rooms spread across various towers, including the Waterfront Tower, Atrium Tower, Laguna Tower, Coastal Tower, Bayview Tower, and more.

With a total gaming space of 160,000 sq ft, Harrah's boasts an impressive array of gaming options:

Over 5,567 slot machines are available for endless entertainment.

Table Games : 139 games, including classics like Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, and Mini Baccarat.

Poker Room : Featuring 40 poker tables and hosting the annual World Series of Poker events.

Sportsbook : Opened in August 2018, offering sports betting facilities.

Harrah's Resort offers a wide range of entertainment options:

The Concert Venue : A 1,200-seat theatre hosting headliners like Ron White, Penn & Teller, and Patti LaBelle.

The Pool After Dark : A popular nightclub offering live DJ music and VIP Bottle Service.

Sports Events : Host professional boxing matches and other sporting events.

Harrah's offers various transportation options, including:

Caesars Rewards Shuttle service that connects Harrah's with other Caesars Entertainment properties in AC.

Atlantic City Jitney Association: Serviced by Route 2 and 3.

NJ Transit Bus #501.

Air Charter Service: To and from Atlantic City International Airport.

FAQs about Casinos & Hotels in Atlantic City

Are the casinos at these hotels suitable for both seasoned gamblers and beginners?

Yes, the casinos in AC hotels cater to both seasoned gamblers and those new to gaming. Many casinos also offer lessons or tutorials for beginners, allowing them to learn the ropes in a comfortable environment.

Can I enjoy the casino facilities if I'm not a guest at the hotel?

Absolutely! The casino facilities in Atlantic City's hotels are open to all visitors. Some casinos also offer loyalty programs and rewards available to all players.

Are these casino hotels located near other attractions in Atlantic City?

Many of AC's casino hotels are conveniently located near other major attractions. Here's a brief overview:

Caesars Atlantic City is near the AC Beach and the Playground Pier. The stage of the TidalWave Music Festival is located near Caesars.

Tropicana is home to The Quarter and offers an array of nightlife, shopping, and dining experiences. It's a vibrant destination, offering a tropical escape within the city.

Hard Rock offers world-class entertainment and is close to other Boardwalk attractions.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.