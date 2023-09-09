Awesome new hidden tourist attraction in South Jersey

There are dozens of odd roadside attractions around the country. From Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, with old Cadillac cars half buried in the dirt nose first to the world's largest ball of twine in Cawker City, Kansas.

These odd attractions bring thousands to their sites to get that Insta photo they can show off to the world. Well, New Jersey is now home to the newest odd attraction that is drawing attention from around the world.

It's the work of Thomas Dambo a recycle artist and activist from Copenhagen, Denmark. It's called Big Rusty, the troll and it's hidden off the beaten path in Hainesport, New Jersey.

Move over, Lucy The Elephant. Big Rusty is the new kid on the block and she's drawing crowds. Dambo has been building these giant "trolls" around the world. Big Rusty appeared this past June.

Dambo and his team have built over 100 of them and each has a fairytale story attached. They serve as beacons of hope, here to help protect nature in some way. You can find all of the trolls and their stories on his website.

Youtube screengrab

If you're looking to visit his latest work here in New Jersey, you may want to hurry. It's only accessible from Route 38 East just past the Diamond Diner. It's not visible from the road.

Driving east, just past milepost 14, turn right at the Law Office sign. Drive down the gravel road until it ends. Park, then follow the trail through the woods to the Troll. You'll have to drive past some "no trespassing" signs, but the gate is open.

Youtube screengrab

Unfortunately, some vandals without any apparent talent or scruples have discovered this hidden gem and graffitied the giant troll. Police have their photos and are pursuing the suspects.

It's already made the pages of Roadside America.

Hopefully, it will remain open to adventurous curiosity seekers just looking to admire Thomas Dambo's work.

