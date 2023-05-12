This summer is shaping up to be an amazing one with loads of activities and events.

One summertime favorite at the Jersey Shore is movies on the beach.

Some Jersey Shore residents have never experienced a flick on the sand because they thought it was a "touristy" thing to do.

Not at all.

More often than not, locals outnumber the visitors.

There's something really cool about laying down a blanket or setting up some beach chairs and taking in a movie while the waves crash in the distance.

These movie events have grown in popularity over the years and many Shore towns host weekly movie nights during the summer months.

Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach will once again set up the giant inflatable big screen Tuesday nights starting June 27th for a feature presentation.

Seaside Heights will be showing some blockbusters as well. Enjoy movies on Freemont Avenue Beach every Sunday starting July 2.

And a shoutout to Lavallette for taking its own spin on the weekly movie series by hosting movies on the bay. Each Thursday movies will be shown at the Gazebo at Bay Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue.

Another awesome Shore town that is once again featuring flicks on the beach is Belmar. Wednesdays at dusk on 7th Avenue Beach there will be a bunch of family-friendly films.

BYOB...bring your own blanket and enjoy some classics and newer movies as well.

Be sure to know before you go. Please check Belmar's Facebook page for movies on the beach updates. All showings are weather permitting.

Here's what to look forward to.