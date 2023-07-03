Beloved NJ taco shop moves from gas station to a full restaurant

They say to never judge a book by its cover. Well, the taco equivalent of that can (for now) be found in Howell with El Buen Taco.

You may think “There’s no way some of the best tacos in New Jersey are found in a gas station.” I know that’s what I stupidly thought as it was pointed out to me while driving up Route 9 north a while ago.

But I’ve now seen more and more people give the review that the Mexican food there is some of the best they’ve ever had.

All that to say, the people of New Jersey have spoken, and they want more from El Buen Taco!

It was announced on Facebook earlier this week that they will be moving to a bigger location. According to the owner in the comments, another business will be moving into the Delta gas station, but nothing further was clarified.

They’re graduating from the gas station mart to The Taco House & Grill at 72 Main St. in Farmingdale, NJ. This spot had previously been the location of Downtown Burger.

“We continue to work hard to give the best to our customers,” El Buen Taco said in a post.

The opening date has been set for Fri. July 7, it was announced early Sat.

Business hours will be Monday to Sunday From 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. In a Facebook comment “better parking and better service” are two of the benefits of the move.

So while El Buen Taco was considered a hidden gem of New Jersey, what about some hidden gems from across the country?

Here are just a few

