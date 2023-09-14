BREAKING: 10-Vehicle Crash Causes Insane Delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, Pa

If you're driving around Bucks County this morning, heads up. A massive accident has caused very serious delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, Pa. (that's in Bucks County).

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. Thursday near the Bensalem exit. Multiple sources and outlets (including 6ABC) say that a tractor-trailer hit the concrete barrier on the roadway earlier this morning.

The debris from the barrier led to other accidents in the area.

Now the Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed on the Westbound side of the roadway between the exit for Route 1 (that's exit 351) and the exit for Willow Grove (exit 343). Traffic is actually stopped at Exit 40 (that's the exit for I-95).

Meanwhile, it's not much better on the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The shoulder is getting by with the two left lanes still blocked as crews work the clean the accident scene and repair the median.

Only minor injuries were reported on the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Nottingham Fire Department.

Other major roads in Bensalem are seeing delays as well, of course, this includes Street Road and Route 1.

Pack a lot of extra time and patience this morning in Bucks County, Pa.

