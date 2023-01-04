New Jersey Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’

Not all diners are created equal, especially in New Jersey.

There are, however, certain characteristics that a diner must have before even being considered for "best" status.

For example, if the diner menu is not a least 10 pages, it can not best in the running for being named best.

Diner menus should have at least 30 pages (front and back) and feature at least 400 items.

One of those items must be disco fries.

Sure, those who are not true New Jerseyians may look at the plate with a puzzled look, but there's just something about that special combo of fries, brown gravy, and mozzarella that hits the spot every time.

If a diner doesn't feature homemade baked goods, it can't be the best.

How hypnotizing is spinning diner bakery case?

5-layer cakes, pies of all kinds, and freshly made cannolis and eclairs.

Sure, one slice of diner cake is enough to feed your whole party, but who wants to share?

The brave people at Love Food took on the task of not only recognizing the best diner in every state but to choose one New Jersey diner as king.

I was sure it was going to be Americana Diner in Shrewsbury or even Summit Diner.

So, which New Jersey diner was tops in New Jersey? Well, Tops!

Congratulations to Tops Diner in Harrison named the very best in New Jersey by Love Food.

We like consistency and tradition in New Jersey, and that's what Tops is all about.

Customers always rave about the food and have been since 1942.

That doesn't mean the eatery hasn't evolved, though.

They now have a DJ spinning on Friday and Saturday nights.