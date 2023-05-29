Best sport fishing companies for you in New Jersey

Looking for a great summertime activity for friends and family? Looking to catch some delicious fresh fish? Look no further than some of the charter businesses at the Jersey Shore.

Would you believe that I've never gone fishing? Well, at least not proper fishing. I would go surf fishing as a little kid with my grandfather in Sea Isle, but would never catch anything. Once we fished off the rocks on the Avalon side of Townsends Inlet, but again, no luck.

I don't own a rod or any seaworthy equipment for that matter. I do however love fish.

My buddy Sean Mabey who serves as a council member in Kinnelon, Morris County, gave us some of the best tuna steaks we've ever had. He and his family are proper fishermen. Fishing in Jersey, and in Costa Rica, they caught some big fish.

The tuna steak I had was cut from an 85-pound yellow-tail tuna. Delicious. I marinated the fish in a combo of honey dijon mustard, white vinegar, avocado oil, salt, pepper, and cayenne.

Here's a list of the top charter boats in Jersey from our listeners!

Ocean Explorer in Belmar - Captain Bobby Quinn

Scales and Tails owned by Captain Erwin Heinrich

Jamaica II owned by Captain Joseph Bogan

Social Distancing Charters owned by Mike the Captain of Black Fin Charters

Jersey Nightmare Bowfishing owned by Captain Duane Carr

Robert in Brick owns The Gambler in Point Pleasant

Dr. Jody called to support the smaller charters:

The Long Shot Charters in Highlands

Skylarker Charters in Belmar

