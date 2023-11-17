Imagine walking into your local convenience store, buying a lottery ticket for a couple of bucks, and then you win $137,000.

That's exactly what happened to one lottery player in Mays Landing.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 on Thursday, November 16th.

The jackpot?

$137,415!

Winning numbers

The winning numbers were 01, 18, 19, 33 and 43 and the XTRA number was 04.

Lucky location

The winning ticket was sold at Country Farms on Route 50 in downtown Mays Landing.

A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold at Country Farms in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold at Country Farms in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

That store will receive a $2,000 bonus for their efforts.

New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a statement,

Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!