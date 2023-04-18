Look Inside New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Airbnb

Summer is coming up and it’s the perfect time to start planning out that perfect summer vacation down at the Jersey Shore. The greatest part about staying down the shore is that there are plenty of beaches to check out and so many places to stay.

Airbnb has been the biggest travel trend lately and I think I’ve officially found the absolutely most bizarre “house” that is listed on Airbnb in our area.

If you don’t know what it is, Airbnb is a website that has a bunch of homeowners who list their houses on the website so that vacationers can rent out the homes. We’re used to seeing this down the shore, but Airbnbs are everywhere now.

You can probably find a house that’s an Airbnb in your neighborhood. Point Pleasant, New Jersey is home to one of if not the most bizarre Airbnb destinations I’ve seen in our state.

Some people go extremely above and beyond to make their houses listed on the site unique and so many go viral.

After finding this place to stay on the site, I can’t believe this one isn’t viral! Someone has listed a sailboat as an Airbnb and it’s available in New Jersey! I’ve never seen anything like this. It fits two guests and has one “bathroom”. Based on the pictures, it’s a legitimate boat.

Also, to top off the craziness, it’s parked in the back of someone’s home. When you stay here, you have to use their outdoor shower which is attached to the owner’s home!

This is such a crazy concept to me, but it seems like a really fun and unique place to stay, plus the space is only $50 a night. If you’re into boating or are bored and just want to make a funny memory with someone, this is for sure the spot to do it.

