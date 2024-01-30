Authorities in Hamilton Township say volunteers found the body of a missing Pleasantville man during a search this past weekend.

An event organized by family members of Tracy Faulkner II brought volunteers to a wooded area near Harbor and New York Avenues in Mays Landing late Sunday morning.

Tracy Faulkner II had not been heard from since December 5th

Shortly thereafter, his unoccupied vehicle was found in the area of New York Avenue in Mays Landing

During the search, police say an unidentified deceased man was located and the scene was immediately secured.

Volunteers were escorted out of the woods and additional law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene.

On Monday, the man was positively identified as Tracy Faulkner II.

In a brief statement posted to social media, police say the incident remains under investigation, pending autopsy findings and toxicology results.

No other information was released by authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700.

