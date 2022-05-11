‘Breaking Bad’ Costars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Reuniting in New Jersey
One our TV's most notorious duos will be reuniting in the Garden State. We tell you what's bringing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul here, and where you can catch up with them.
Apparently, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman have gone from making crystal meth to making mezcal.
Both kind of 'smoke' I guess, lol.
If you're not familiar with mezcal, its an agave-based alcohol kind of in the tequila family, and it does have a more smoky than smooth quality, and Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are in the business of making their own.
It's simply called Dos Hombres, which translates to 'two men'.
'Breaking Bad' devotees have to be tickled to know the former costars not only still WORK together, they HANG together, too!
Cranston and Paul's Dos Hombres Mezcal partnership is reportedly bringing them to New Jersey the morning of Tuesday, May 17th, NJ.com reports. But they're visit to Glen Rock Bottle King in Bergen County will be brief, from only 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tell me that photo above doesn't give you all the 'Breaking Bad', 'up to know good' desert vibes? Lol. To keep up with the latest on their appearance, click here.
Glen Rock Bottle King is located at 909 Prospect St., Glen Rock, NJ.