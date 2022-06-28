Authorities say 39-year-old Bernard Miller of Camden County has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on attempted murder and robbery charges.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says in February, 2020, Miller was arrested for breaking into a home in Collingswood, tying up a female victim, stabbing a male victim, and setting the home on fire before fleeing the residence.

Miller, who pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery charges, was sentenced last Thursday and must serve at least 85-percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. He will also be subject to 10 years of supervision following his release.

The court found that the crime was committed in an especially heinous, cruel and depraved manner and that the victims suffered serious harm.

The 28-year-old male victim was rendered completely blind as a result of the multiple stabbings to his head.

Miller was also sentenced on other third-degree charges for offenses that occurred earlier in February, 2020, including another burglary in Collingswood, possession of CDS, and theft.

