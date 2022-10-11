Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week.

The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads.

According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle dump truck being driven by a 34-year-old man from Atco and a 2018 Kia Forte being driven by 37-year-old Thurman H. Smith, Jr., of Chesilhurst, were both traveling westbound on Glassboro Road.

As the vehicles approached Fries Mill Road the front of the Kia made contact with the rear of the Kenworth truck. After contact the vehicles came to final rest within the westbound lane and shoulder of Glassboro Road.

Smith, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the accident continues.

