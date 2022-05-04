A Camden man has been sentenced to 140 months in prison for conspiring to distribute large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and crack in the city.

Get our free mobile app

30-year-old Jose Diaz previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute one hundred grams or more of heroin as well as quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine. Diaz was sentenced in federal court last week.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says,

Nineteen defendants were arrested in late 2018 on drug-trafficking charges based on the FBI’s investigation of a drug-trafficking organization that ran the open-air narcotics trade on the 400-500 block of Pine Street in Camden for several months in 2018. The organization included street-level sellers who were supervised by shift managers, who in turn were supervised by higher-level “runners.” Diaz admitted that he had a supervisory role as a shift manager, in the drug trafficking organization. The shift managers and runners supplied the sellers pre-packaged heroin, some of which was mixed with fentanyl, as well as cocaine and crack cocaine.

So far, seventeen people have pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges while two are awaiting trial.

In addition to the prison term, Diaz was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Have You Even Heard of the 30 Tiniest Towns in New Jersey?