A Camden County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute oxycodone pills and selling Xanax.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 48-year-old Marcus Rushworth of Gloucester City was sentenced on Tuesday to 37 months behind bars.

He is now the eighth person to be jailed in connection to a drug trafficking ring that was operating in and around Gloucester City and Camden.

Federal officials say,

Rushworth admitted that on multiple occasions from January 2020 to March 2020, he worked with Rocco DePoder to sell oxycodone and Xanax to customers in and around Gloucester City. Rushworth also obtained a quantity of Xanax from DePoder on Feb. 17, 2020, in order to sell to a drug customer.

Following an FBI investigation, Rushworth and 17 others were charged in March 2020 in connection to the illegal distribution of prescription drugs, including high dosage oxycodone pills, to customers in Gloucester City and Camden.

DePoder was sentenced last year to 70 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

In addition to the prison term, Rushworth was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

