A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.

Bradshaw and another defendant, Paul Rogers, were arrested and charged last September.

Authorities say,

On Sept. 14, 2021, two masked individuals carrying an AR-style rifle robbed a gas station in Pennsauken, New Jersey. One of the robbers wore a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and scuffed tan work boots. The second robber wore a tan hooded sweatshirt with “REACTIVE” printed on the sleeves and striped boxer shorts. They obtained cash and cigarettes while brandishing the firearm. Shortly after the robbery, two individuals were seen returning to a residence in Camden with a large duffle bag.

Three days later, officers say they executed a federal search warrant at that residence and recovered, among other items, many of those specific items. Bradshaw and Rogers were at that home at the time.

Sellinger says Bradshaw admitted his role in eight gas station robberies or attempted robberies in addition to the September 14th robbery in Pennsauken. Those other robberies occurred in Haddon Township, Bridgeton, Brooklawn, and Vineland. Two gas stations were victimized more than once.

For several of the robberies, Bradshaw and his conspirators used a car they obtained by committing an armed carjacking in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Members of the carjacking conspiracy traveled from Camden to Philadelphia and brandished what appeared to be an assault weapon in order to force a driver and passenger from an automobile. They returned to Camden with the victims’ car, which they proceeded to use to drive to and from some of their gas stations robberies.

The count of conspiracy to commit robbery and the robbery count to which Bradshaw pleaded guilty each carry up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The count of conspiracy to commit armed carjacking carries up to five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 12th.

The charges against Rogers remain pending.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all person are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

