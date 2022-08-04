A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.

Bell admitted that on multiple occasions from January 2020 to March 2020, he worked as a middleman, connecting sellers who were diverting their own prescriptions and others with pill dealers, including Rocco DePoder of Gloucester City, New Jersey and others, to put oxycodone on the streets in and around Camden and Gloucester City. Bell admitted that on Feb. 3, 2020, he obtained 160 80 mg. oxycodone pills from a conspirator and sold DePoder 60 of the pills for $25 each and 100 of the pills to another conspirator for $24 each.

DePoder was sentenced last October to 70 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

In addition to the prison term, Bell was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

