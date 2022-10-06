Authorities say a woman from Camden County has been charged with felony murder in connection to a home invasion earlier this year in Pennsauken.

28-year-old Iyonna Flowers of Camden was arrested on September 28th for the death of 62-year-old Darlene Randall, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

In the early morning hours of January 9th, Pennsauken police responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue for reports of a home invasion. There, they located Randall suffering from a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries a short time later at a local hospital.

Three days later, 18-year-old Joshua Johnson of Camden was arrested in Newark, NJ, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force and was charged with felony murder and related weapons offenses.

Both Johnson and Flowers are currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

