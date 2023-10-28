Can You Earn a Perfect Score on This Atlantic City Trivia Quiz?

Getty Images

How well do you know Atlantic City?

You work there, you live there, you play there - but, do you know Atlantic City?

We put this 10-question quiz together to challenge you.

The Ultimate Atlantic City Quiz!

Let's see how you do!

1. How many windows are there in Lucy the Elephant?

Our favorite pachyderm who patrols the Margate Beach area has 17 windows.

2. What is the name of the island that's the home to Atlantic City?

Absecon Island is home to Atlantic City, plus Margate, Ventnor, and Longport.

3. What was the name of the minor league baseball team in Atlantic City?

The Atlantic City Surf played at The Sandcastle (later named Bernie Robbins Stadium) from 1998 - 2006.

4. What ocean is Atlantic City located on?

You couldn't have possibly missed this one, right? Atlantic Ocean.

By the way, the nearest parallel street to the ocean is Pacific Avenue. The next street is Atlantic Avenue. Does anyone know why this is? (We don't!)

5. What's the highest temperature ever recorded in Atlantic City?

The answer is 106 degrees. It was recorded on June 28, 1969. The lowest recorded temperature was -11 degrees on February 12, 1979.

6. What was the first casino in Atlantic City?

Resorts opened on May 26, 1978. It's still open today!

7. What's the 3-digit abbreviation of the Atlantic City International Airport?

ACY. The airport is also the home base for the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard.

8. What was the original Atlantic City Airport?

Bader Field opened in Atlantic City in 1919. (Original name: Atlantic City Municipal Airport.) The airport closed in 2006. ACY is located in Egg Harbor Township.

9. When was the first Miss America crowned?

Margaret Gorman was crowned the first Miss America in Atlantic City in 1921.

10. What board game is based on the streets of Atlantic City?

Monopoly!

