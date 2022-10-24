Florida in February isn't a bad place to be-- especially when you're in Tampa to catch Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour!

Want to win a trip to the Sunshine State? We've got the ultimate prize pack for Carrie fans:

Roundtrip airfare for two to Tampa, Florida

Two-night hotel stay

Two tickets to Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa on February 4, 2023

$500 in spending money

Wanna win? Listen weekdays from October 24th to November 11th for codes you need to enter and start getting social with us, too. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more codes you enter and the more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

Here's when to listen for the codes:

Weekdays at 8:20 am, 10:20 am, 1:20 pm, and 4:20 pm.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 18 years of age or older. Promotion ends Friday, November 11, 2022. Prize is provided by UMG Nashville.*