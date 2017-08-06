What do Kacey Musgraves, Rodney Crowell and Shania Twain all have in common? They all share an August birth month, along with the rest of the country singers in this photo gallery, all of whom will turn a year older during August's 31 days.

August is the month when the page turns from carefree summertime days to school schedules and filled backpacks. Plus, Peach Month and National Picnic Month, as well as celebratory and wacky days such as National Mustard Day, Left Hander's Day, Book Lover's Day and S'more's Day are all also celebrated during the year's eighth month.

With birthday babies ranging from bright-eyed newcomers to wise and legendary figures, August is certainly a month to throw a party, eat some cake and toss around some confetti. Click through the gallery below to see who's celebrating this month: