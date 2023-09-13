Check out what South Jersey Fire Departments are receiving Grants

Since 2011, New Jersey American Water has awarded more than $351,000 in grants to 154 local volunteer fire departments and emergency response units throughout the company's service areas. This year, two Fire Departments in Cape May County and one in Atlantic County will receive grants that will be used to protect and serve their communities.

On the anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks, New Jersey American Water announced the recipients they are awarding over $43,000 in grants as part of their Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program. New Jersey American Water Director of Health and Safety Mark Iannarella, who is a former volunteer firefighter with the Pennsauken Fire Department, released the following statement as part of the company's announcement:

“Safety is paramount at New Jersey American Water. That is why we are proud to continuously support the everyday heroes that keep our communities safe through our Volunteer Firefighter and EMS Grant Program year after year - These brave men and women work selflessly and tirelessly to safeguard our communities, and we hope these funds will make that task a bit easier.”

The recipients of these grants are using this money to support fire safety initiatives, purchasing gas meters, fire truck and hydrant hoses, emergency lights, and other rescue equipment along with funding for important training courses. Here are the South Jersey Fire Departments receiving grants as part of the 2023 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program:

*Marmora Volunteer Fire Company (Upper Township, Cape May County)

*Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 (Galloway Township, Atlantic County)

*Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company (Upper Township, Cape May County)

All of the Fire Departments who are receiving grants this year will be presented checks from New Jersey American Water at the 2023 New Jersey State Fireman’s Association Convention this Friday, September 15 in Wildwood. For more information about the Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program and to see the full list of recipients, you can visit the NJ American Water Press Release here.