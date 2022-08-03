For some artists, the biggest moment in their career is made possible by another artist. It could be a dream duet, an invitation into the Grand Ole Opry, or simply a chance to sing with them on stage.

Recently, Cole Swindell's dream came true as Tim McGraw — or Tim McGOAT, as Swindell calls him — invited him onstage at the Faster Horses Festival. The two sang McGraw's hit "I Like It, I Love It" during the veteran's headlining set.

The song is one that Swindell has been covering since his college days, but as he points out in a video he posted to Instagram, the crowds have never sung it back as loud as they did when it became a duet with the original star.

"Glad someone captured this because I mayyyy have blacked out up there!!!!" Swindell admits in a text bubble on the video.

"Thank you Tim for everything you've done for country music and inspiring me to do what I love," he adds at the end.

Swindell also made it a point to show off just how big of a fan he is of McGraw, proudly opening his button-down shirt so everyone could see his vintage Tim McGaw T-shirt.

The "You Should Be Here" singer also shared photos from his performance at the July festival on Twitter. He made sure to include another photo with McGraw and thanked him for "one of my favorite moments of my career."

Swindell is a fan of '90s country and was inspired by another one of his heroes on his latest single, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The track references Jo Dee Messina's song "Head Carolina, Tails California." Although he asked her to be a part of the project, she has not taken him up on that offer ... yet.

In the fall, the Georgia native will embark on the second leg of his 2022 tour. The Back Down to the Bar Tour kicks off Sep. 23 and runs through Nov. 19. Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe will join Swindell on for various dates — find tickets here.