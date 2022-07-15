Officials in Atlantic City say they are investigating an apparent suicide at a casino parking garage.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at about 7:20 Wednesday evening, officers were dispatched to Harrahs' parking garage in the marina district for a report of a woman threatening to jump from the garage.

Officers arrived to find the woman had jumped from an upper-level floor of the garage.

Cops at the scene spoke with security personnel who reported seeing the woman, identified only as being 60 years old and from Rio Grande, intentionally jump.

Help is available

For anyone that needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.

