Cops in Gloucester County say a man from Blackwood has been arrested for stealing over two dozen batteries out of golf carts.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, 32-year-old Vincent J. Framo was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft, criminal mischief, and trespassing.

Authorities say on the morning of February 4th, a man, later identified as Framo, entered a fenced-in area of Mike’s Golf Carts on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown and took 25 batteries from numerous golf carts.

That evening,

"dispatch received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in front of the business and the caller advised that they believed it to be the vehicle involved with the earlier reported incident. . . . An investigatory stop was made to the vehicle in the vicinity of the business and the driver was identified as Vincent J. Framo. Officers were unable to establish criminal activity or evidence of the prior theft that would justify further detection. The vehicle was permitted to leave and the lead was forwarded to the Detective Bureau for the investigation."

Mike's Golf Carts on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A few days later, detectives found the batteries at a scrapyard in Camden County. They were able to determine that Framo allegedly sold the batteries to the scrap yard.

On Wednesday, Framo was located in Gloucester Township where he was taken into custody. During an interview, cops say Framo confessed to the theft, in addition to an earlier incident in Gloucester Township.

Framo was remanded to the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

