Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching for Missing 58-year-old Man

58-year-old James Magee was last seen on August 8th in Toms River NJ - Photo: Manchester Township Police Department

Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man.

The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands.

Police say he was last seen wearing black shorts, a v-neck shirt, and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester Township Police at (732) 657-6111.

