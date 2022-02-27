Cops in Gloucester County are asking for the public's help locating a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a juvenile Saturday evening.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, the accident happened in the area of Malaga and Morgan Roads around 6:40 PM.

Police say a juvenile, who was walking, was hit by what is believed to be the passenger side of a dark-colored pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck reportedly stopped briefly before continuing driving towards Winslow Township.

No further description of the truck was available.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Monroe Township Police at (856) 728-9800.

