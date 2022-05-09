Officials in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 75-year-old man.

The Manchester Township Police Department says Raymond Czeczuga was last seen on Monday, May 9th, 2022 in the area of Red Hill Road, which is located in the Leisure Knoll Senior Community.

According to police, Czeczuga is driving a blue 2017 Subaru Outback with New Jersey registration K61-MCN.

Leisure Knoll in Manchester Township NJ

He was last known to be wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at (732) 657-6111.

UPDATE: Raymond Czeczuga has been located and is safe, per Manchester Twp. Police.

